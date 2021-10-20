Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 14.14% Stock Price Incline

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $210.08M, closed the recent trade at $4.50 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 14.14% during that session. The JFIN stock price is -232.22% off its 52-week high price of $14.95 and 40.89% above the 52-week low of $2.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 57510.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 402.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Sporting 14.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the JFIN stock price touched $4.50 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Jiayin Group Inc. shares have moved 29.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have changed 9.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 24160.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $90.64 while the price target rests at a high of $90.64. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1914.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1914.22% from the levels at last check today.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jiayin Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.50%, compared to -1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.00% and 64.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.39 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $62.03 million and $53.18 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 45.70% for the current quarter and 110.60% for the next.

JFIN Dividends

Jiayin Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 29 and December 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.44% with a share float percentage of 0.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jiayin Group Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 23895.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 21310.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 11742.0 shares of worth $53426.0 while later fund manager owns 5761.0 shares of worth $22928.0 as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.