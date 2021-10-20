Investors In Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Will Start Making Money Again

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 3.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.85B, closed the last trade at $336.30 per share which meant it gained $4.0 on the day or 1.20% during that session. The ISRG stock price is -7.74% off its 52-week high price of $362.34 and 35.28% above the 52-week low of $217.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.51.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) trade information

Sporting 1.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the ISRG stock price touched $336.30 or saw a rise of 2.57%. Year-to-date, Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares have moved 23.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have changed -0.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $331.42, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $122.33 while the price target rests at a high of $393.33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.62% from current levels.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.84%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.70% and 4.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.50%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.39 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.52 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $970.97 million and $1.33 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.40% for the current quarter and 14.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -23.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.38%.

ISRG Dividends

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 19 and January 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.07% with a share float percentage of 89.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intuitive Surgical Inc. having a total of 1,747 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.6 million shares worth more than $7.85 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.47 billion and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 3.31 million shares of worth $2.71 billion while later fund manager owns 2.36 million shares of worth $1.93 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.