How Will ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Perform In The Next Few Months?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $323.88B, closed the recent trade at $763.57 per share which meant it lost -$37.39 on the day or -4.67% during that session. The ASML stock price is -17.33% off its 52-week high price of $895.93 and 53.2% above the 52-week low of $357.38. The 3-month trading volume is 839.60K shares.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) trade information

Sporting -4.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the ASML stock price touched $763.57 or saw a rise of 4.75%. Year-to-date, ASML Holding N.V. shares have moved 64.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) have changed -4.73%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ASML Holding N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.71%, compared to 33.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 144.70% and 15.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.35 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 37.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.80%.

ASML Dividends

ASML Holding N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.27 at a share yield of 0.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.20% with a share float percentage of 19.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASML Holding N.V. having a total of 1,019 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.02 million shares worth more than $8.31 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 2.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 7.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.01 billion and represent 1.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 2.75 million shares of worth $1.9 billion while later fund manager owns 2.75 million shares of worth $1.9 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.