Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) has a beta value of -0.54 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.37M, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.91% during that session. The PXS stock price is -428.74% off its 52-week high price of $4.60 and 28.74% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.26K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Sporting 5.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the PXS stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 1.95%. Year-to-date, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares have moved 5.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) have changed 23.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.09 while the price target rests at a high of $1.70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -95.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.29% from current levels.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.63%, compared to -3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.75 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.08 million and $4.51 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.30% for the current quarter and 48.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.80% over the past 5 years.

PXS Dividends

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.06% with a share float percentage of 19.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pyxis Tankers Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.75 million shares worth more than $0.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 98503.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85106.0 and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.