Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.35B, closed the last trade at $3.86 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The HMY stock price is -53.37% off its 52-week high price of $5.92 and 22.28% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Sporting 1.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the HMY stock price touched $3.86 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have moved -17.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have changed 16.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.60, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.72 while the price target rests at a high of $5.34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.53% from current levels.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.56%, compared to 6.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 67.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by 0.00%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 2.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.42% with a share float percentage of 30.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 56.37 million shares worth more than $245.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AQR Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 20.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.15 million and represent 3.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.80% shares in the company for having 29.55 million shares of worth $152.49 million while later fund manager owns 23.0 million shares of worth $118.69 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.73% of company’s outstanding stock.