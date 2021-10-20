FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.75M, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 8.45% during that session. The HUGE stock price is -188.31% off its 52-week high price of $4.44 and 16.88% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 296.40K shares.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

Sporting 8.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the HUGE stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, FSD Pharma Inc. shares have moved -1.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) have changed 6.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -549.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -549.35% from current levels.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.10% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.90% for the industry.

HUGE Dividends

FSD Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 05 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.02% with a share float percentage of 3.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FSD Pharma Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davy Global Fund Management Ltd with over 0.58 million shares worth more than $1.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd held 1.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.57 million and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.