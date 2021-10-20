Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Shares Have Inclined 6.61% Year To Date

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 2.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.31B, closed the last trade at $187.06 per share which meant it gained $7.09 on the day or 3.94% during that session. The ENPH stock price is -22.44% off its 52-week high price of $229.04 and 50.74% above the 52-week low of $92.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Sporting 3.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the ENPH stock price touched $187.06 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, Enphase Energy Inc. shares have moved 6.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have changed 22.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $200.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $135.00 while the price target rests at a high of $238.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.83% from current levels.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enphase Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.28%, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 3.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 72.30%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $342.43 million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $370.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $169.08 million and $264.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 102.50% for the current quarter and 40.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -22.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.97%.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.73% with a share float percentage of 78.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enphase Energy Inc. having a total of 843 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.01 million shares worth more than $2.63 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 billion and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 3.21 million shares of worth $562.83 million while later fund manager owns 2.7 million shares of worth $472.98 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.