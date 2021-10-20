Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.09B, closed the recent trade at $6.18 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 4.22% during that session. The DOMA stock price is -71.68% off its 52-week high price of $10.61 and 6.15% above the 52-week low of $5.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 944.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Sporting 4.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the DOMA stock price touched $6.18 or saw a rise of 11.59%. Year-to-date, Doma Holdings Inc. shares have moved -41.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) have changed -24.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -142.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -77.99% from the levels at last check today.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.92% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.10% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114.41 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $113.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.69% with a share float percentage of 53.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Doma Holdings Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company.