Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Investors To Make Money Again

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 2.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.79B, closed the last trade at $172.88 per share which meant it gained $5.07 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The CCI stock price is -18.36% off its 52-week high price of $204.62 and 15.46% above the 52-week low of $146.15. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) trade information

Sporting 3.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the CCI stock price touched $172.88 or saw a rise of 0.21%. Year-to-date, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares have moved 8.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have changed -7.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $199.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $162.00 while the price target rests at a high of $224.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.29% from current levels.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.18%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 126.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.20%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.62 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.64 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.49 billion and $1.49 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.80% for the current quarter and 9.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 31.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.00%.

CCI Dividends

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is expected to release its next earnings report between October 19 and October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 5.32 at a share yield of 3.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.45% with a share float percentage of 92.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) having a total of 1,676 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 55.37 million shares worth more than $10.8 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 31.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.06 billion and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.45% shares in the company for having 19.25 million shares of worth $3.64 billion while later fund manager owns 14.68 million shares of worth $2.86 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.40% of company’s outstanding stock.