Bloomin’ Brands Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11B, closed the recent trade at $22.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.41% during that session. The BLMN stock price is -43.15% off its 52-week high price of $32.81 and 40.4% above the 52-week low of $13.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) trade information

Sporting -0.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the BLMN stock price touched $22.92 or saw a rise of 7.39%. Year-to-date, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares have moved 18.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have changed -7.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.22.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 502.90%, compared to 32.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 575.00% and 3,400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $750.6 million and $812.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.00% for the current quarter and 33.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -227.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.90%.

BLMN Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 21 and October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.59% with a share float percentage of 113.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloomin’ Brands Inc. having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.84 million shares worth more than $348.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $279.11 million and represent 11.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.11% shares in the company for having 5.45 million shares of worth $147.93 million while later fund manager owns 2.26 million shares of worth $61.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.