BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Shares Have Inclined 101.88% Year To Date

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.75B, closed the recent trade at $14.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -1.33% during that session. The BCRX stock price is -24.53% off its 52-week high price of $18.48 and 76.68% above the 52-week low of $3.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.70 million shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Sporting -1.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the BCRX stock price touched $14.84 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 101.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have changed 0.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.93%, compared to 17.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.40% and 20.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 776.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.22 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.6 million and $4.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,017.20% for the current quarter and 1,124.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -16.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 58.10%.

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.90% with a share float percentage of 60.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.48 million shares worth more than $244.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 12.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.96 million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 4.98 million shares of worth $50.7 million while later fund manager owns 4.06 million shares of worth $64.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.