Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Gained 15.29% In One Month

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.87B, closed the recent trade at $3.95 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The SAN stock price is -10.89% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 54.43% above the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the SAN stock price touched $3.95 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander S.A. shares have moved 28.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have changed 15.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.59 while the price target rests at a high of $5.90. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -49.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.11% from the levels at last check today.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Santander S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.00%, compared to 29.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -232.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.48%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.89% with a share float percentage of 1.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander S.A. having a total of 360 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 118.54 million shares worth more than $463.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 21.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.77 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund and DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 3.14 million shares of worth $11.98 million while later fund manager owns 2.99 million shares of worth $11.38 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.