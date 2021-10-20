Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27B, closed the last trade at $6.91 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 6.80% during that session. The AVAH stock price is -88.13% off its 52-week high price of $13.00 and 7.38% above the 52-week low of $6.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 383.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Sporting 6.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the AVAH stock price touched $6.91 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares have moved -40.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have changed -17.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -146.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.72% from current levels.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $445.82 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $461.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 25.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.06%.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.57% with a share float percentage of 77.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd with over 62400.0 shares worth more than $0.73 million. As of Apr 29, 2021, John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF, with the holding of over 31600.0 shares as of Apr 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.