An In-Depth Look At The Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.48B, closed the last trade at $140.95 per share which meant it lost -$3.11 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The HLT stock price is -3.19% off its 52-week high price of $145.45 and 40.67% above the 52-week low of $83.62. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.8.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) trade information

Sporting -2.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the HLT stock price touched $140.95 or saw a rise of 3.09%. Year-to-date, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares have moved 26.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have changed 9.41%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $137.68, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $110.00 while the price target rests at a high of $162.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.96% from current levels.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2,080.00%, compared to 42.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,233.30% and 920.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.63 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.76 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.40% over the past 5 years.

HLT Dividends

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.15% with a share float percentage of 101.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. having a total of 948 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.94 million shares worth more than $3.02 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.25 billion and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 10.13 million shares of worth $1.23 billion while later fund manager owns 7.82 million shares of worth $945.83 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.