An In-Depth Look At CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) has seen 5.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.73M, closed the recent trade at $8.98 per share which meant it gained $1.32 on the day or 17.23% during that session. The CNEY stock price is 2.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.80 and 55.23% above the 52-week low of $4.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 88640.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.55K shares.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Sporting 17.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the CNEY stock price touched $8.98 or saw a rise of 7.9%. Year-to-date, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares have moved 33.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) have changed 48.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 24810.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 72.13% over the past 6 months.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.19% with a share float percentage of 0.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CN Energy Group. Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 23598.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Captrust Financial Advisors, with the holding of over 1001.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4904.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.