An Analysis Of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 4.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.59B, closed the last trade at $73.48 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.11% during that session. The CP stock price is -13.05% off its 52-week high price of $83.07 and 19.99% above the 52-week low of $58.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Sporting 0.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the CP stock price touched $73.48 or saw a rise of 0.54%. Year-to-date, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares have moved 5.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) have changed 12.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $101.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $90.50 while the price target rests at a high of $112.02. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -52.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.16% from current levels.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.18%, compared to 27.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.70% and 11.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.70%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.67 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.75 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 2.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.60%.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between October 18 and October 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 0.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.15% with a share float percentage of 82.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited having a total of 870 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TCI Fund Management Ltd with over 55.86 million shares worth more than $4.3 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, TCI Fund Management Ltd held 8.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 38.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.99 billion and represent 5.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 13.33 million shares of worth $991.03 million while later fund manager owns 8.48 million shares of worth $630.0 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.