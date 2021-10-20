Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Forecast To Rise 4.01% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has seen 2.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.17B, closed the last trade at $170.74 per share which meant it lost -$1.58 on the day or -0.92% during that session. The ABNB stock price is -28.82% off its 52-week high price of $219.94 and 28.84% above the 52-week low of $121.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.72.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Sporting -0.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the ABNB stock price touched $170.74 or saw a rise of 3.4%. Year-to-date, Airbnb Inc. shares have moved 16.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have changed 5.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $177.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $132.00 while the price target rests at a high of $220.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.69% from current levels.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Airbnb Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.63%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 67.90%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.04 billion for the current quarter. 28 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.16% with a share float percentage of 45.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airbnb Inc. having a total of 745 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 5.83 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 3.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 3.67 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $689.94 million and represent 1.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 5.06 million shares of worth $951.06 million while later fund manager owns 1.67 million shares of worth $233.94 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.