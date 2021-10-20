-1.53% Fall Drives International Paper Company (IP) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 3.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.31B, closed the last trade at $52.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -1.53% during that session. The IP stock price is -25.37% off its 52-week high price of $65.27 and 18.4% above the 52-week low of $42.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Paper Company (IP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.51.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) trade information

Sporting -1.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the IP stock price touched $52.06 or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, International Paper Company shares have moved 4.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) have changed -6.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47.34 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -53.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.07% from current levels.

International Paper Company (IP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that International Paper Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.29%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 112.70% and 102.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.88 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.08 billion and $5.24 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.80% for the current quarter and 13.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -60.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.83%.

IP Dividends

International Paper Company is expected to release its next earnings report on October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.05 at a share yield of 3.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.10%.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.46% with a share float percentage of 84.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Paper Company having a total of 1,261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 47.1 million shares worth more than $2.89 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.79 billion and represent 11.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 11.07 million shares of worth $678.78 million while later fund manager owns 10.64 million shares of worth $652.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.