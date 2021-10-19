ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Why Is The Stock Strong?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.21B, closed the last trade at $45.93 per share which meant it gained $2.02 on the day or 4.60% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -35.42% off its 52-week high price of $62.20 and 76.33% above the 52-week low of $10.87. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $9.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting 4.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the ZIM stock price touched $45.93 or saw a rise of 2.9%. Year-to-date, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have moved 316.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have changed -22.69%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46.02 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -95.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.2% from current levels.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 66.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 531.65%, compared to -3.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 145.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.77 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.81 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 billion and $1.36 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 173.60% for the current quarter and 106.80% for the next.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 16 and November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.43% with a share float percentage of 61.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft with over 14.23 million shares worth more than $639.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft held 12.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd., with the holding of over 3.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.22 million and represent 2.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd and Evermore Global Value Fd. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $8.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $6.38 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.