XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Estimation And Forecast

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) has a beta value of 2.40 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.84M, closed the recent trade at $1.41 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The XSPA stock price is -136.17% off its 52-week high price of $3.33 and 26.95% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 million shares.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the XSPA stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 4.72%. Year-to-date, XpresSpa Group Inc. shares have moved 17.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) have changed -20.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -148.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -148.23% from the levels at last check today.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XpresSpa Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.66%, compared to 20.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 365.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.97 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 84.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

XSPA Dividends

XpresSpa Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.94% with a share float percentage of 12.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XpresSpa Group Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.52 million shares worth more than $6.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.14 million and represent 1.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 2.89 million shares of worth $4.45 million while later fund manager owns 1.38 million shares of worth $2.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.