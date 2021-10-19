Will Current Price Volatility Hamper NetEase Inc. (NTES) Future Potential?

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.62B, closed the recent trade at $98.88 per share which meant it gained $0.98 on the day or 1.00% during that session. The NTES stock price is -35.85% off its 52-week high price of $134.33 and 21.15% above the 52-week low of $77.97. The 3-month trading volume is 4.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NetEase Inc. (NTES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 29 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

Sporting 1.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the NTES stock price touched $98.88 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, NetEase Inc. shares have moved 2.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have changed 18.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $811.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.81% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $626.93 while the price target rests at a high of $937.16. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -847.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -534.03% from the levels at last check today.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NetEase Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.74%, compared to 6.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -11.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.21%.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 17 and November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 0.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.05% with a share float percentage of 38.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NetEase Inc. having a total of 854 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.53 million shares worth more than $2.83 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with the holding of over 18.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 billion and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 9.02 million shares of worth $921.5 million while later fund manager owns 3.99 million shares of worth $407.89 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.