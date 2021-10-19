Why Buy Stock In Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)?

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.62B, closed the last trade at $31.74 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 0.70% during that session. The PYCR stock price is -25.11% off its 52-week high price of $39.71 and 24.39% above the 52-week low of $24.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 712.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) trade information

Sporting 0.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the PYCR stock price touched $31.74 or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, Paycor HCM Inc. shares have moved 21.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) have changed 3.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.27% from current levels.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paycor HCM Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.59 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $97.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -7.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.71%.

PYCR Dividends

Paycor HCM Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.