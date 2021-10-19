Why Buy Stock In Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 5.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.07B, closed the recent trade at $33.15 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 0.68% during that session. The OXY stock price is -4.28% off its 52-week high price of $34.57 and 74.3% above the 52-week low of $8.52. The 3-month trading volume is 16.99 million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Sporting 0.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the OXY stock price touched $33.15 or saw a rise of 2.3%. Year-to-date, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have moved 90.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have changed 22.23%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 140.15%, compared to -18.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 178.60% and 191.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.53 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.41 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.28 billion and $3.35 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 98.80% for the current quarter and 91.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 130.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.15%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.65% with a share float percentage of 69.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation having a total of 1,011 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 115.4 million shares worth more than $3.61 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 12.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 95.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.99 billion and represent 10.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.48% shares in the company for having 69.8 million shares of worth $2.18 billion while later fund manager owns 25.06 million shares of worth $783.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.