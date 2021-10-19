When Does SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Become A Good Investment?

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has seen 48.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.77B, closed the last trade at $20.85 per share which meant it gained $1.47 on the day or 7.59% during that session. The SOFI stock price is -35.54% off its 52-week high price of $28.26 and 51.56% above the 52-week low of $10.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Sporting 7.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the SOFI stock price touched $20.85 or saw a rise of 0.71%. Year-to-date, SoFi Technologies Inc. shares have moved 67.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have changed 38.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 40.22% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.20% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $251.61 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $274.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.45% with a share float percentage of 34.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoFi Technologies Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 117.8 million shares worth more than $2.26 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Softbank Group Corporation held 14.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 40.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $772.46 million and represent 5.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Global Advantage Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 3.96 million shares of worth $75.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.92 million shares of worth $36.86 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.