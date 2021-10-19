What Led The StrikeForce Technologies (SFOR) Stock To Increase 27%?

StrikeForce Technologies Inc [OTCQB:SFOR] stock was soaring at its previous close after rising 26.81% to $0.1050. In contrast to a 30-day volume average of 11.51M, SFOR stock recorded a volume of 32.44M. In the past 52 weeks, SFOR stock value ranged between $0.0021 and $0.3289. SFOR stock rose after discussing the importance of a recent patent.

SFOR has received which patent?

StrikeForce Technologies helps corporations, government agencies, and consumers avoid cyber theft. Two-factor authentication, out-of-band authentication, keystroke encryption, and mobile solutions are all provided. A global provider of software development and services, SFOR is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

In addition to developing and licensing various identification protection software products, SFOR works to protect computer networks from unauthorized access and to safeguard network owners and users from cyber security attacks.

As a result, SFOR provides ProtectID, an authentication platform that allows network users to be authenticated by different methods, including passwords, a telephone, iPhone, Blackberry, Droid, PDA, multiple secure sessions, biometric identification, encrypted devices, and push authentication. SFOR GuardedID prevents spyware and malware from collecting user information.

A subsidiary of StrikeForce, BlockSafe Technologies, recently received a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Last Thursday, SFOR’s CEO spoke with Stock Day host Everett Jolly about the significance of that patent.

Highlight from the interview:

SFOR has been in cyber security for a while, and it sells five different products: ProtectID, GuardedID, MobileTrust, SafeVchat, and PrivacyLok.

In the past few months, SFOR’s share price has increased from .002 cents to about 8 cents, and the company is optimistic about the future.

The recently received SFOR patent goes beyond usual patents.

As the name of the patent suggests, “Systems and Methods for Controlling Access to a Blockchain”, the patent provides SFOR with the capability to control access to any blockchain.

SFOR will investigate where and how it may use the patent in some of the major companies over the next couple of months, since the blockchain business is growing rapidly.

Additionally, SFOR is looking into internationalizing the patent.

The SafeVchat technology developed by SFOR has now become a marketable product.

SFOR is upgrading SafeVchat constantly, but there are still no recording available, and one more piece needs to be worked on.

As soon as SFOR’s recording is available, a lot of companies will start testing it and possibly buying.

What will SFOR do next?

On its website, StrikeForce (SFOR) will also be allowing enterprises to buy SafeVchat automatically. A launch of SafeVchat is most likely to take place midweek. As SafeVchat gets fully developed with recording, SFOR expects a lot of sales. A lot more is also being done on the marketing side and SFOR is looking for salespeople to hire. In addition to advancing their technologies, SFOR encouraged listeners to consider the growing potential of the organization.