Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $293.62M, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The WRN stock price is -56.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.83 and 47.51% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 379.71K shares.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) trade information

Sporting 0.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the WRN stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 5.24%. Year-to-date, Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares have moved 47.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) have changed 10.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.77 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -120.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53.04% from current levels.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 18.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.70% over the past 5 years.

WRN Dividends

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.07% with a share float percentage of 15.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Copper and Gold Corporation having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.11 million shares worth more than $8.96 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 4.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Claret Asset Management Corp, with the holding of over 3.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.66 million and represent 2.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.98% shares in the company for having 7.5 million shares of worth $19.65 million while later fund manager owns 2.43 million shares of worth $3.47 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.