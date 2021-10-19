Wall Street Was Disappointed By Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT)’s -16.15% Stock Price Decline

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $860.87M, closed the last trade at $27.26 per share which meant it lost -$5.25 on the day or -16.15% during that session. The PHAT stock price is -86.28% off its 52-week high price of $50.78 and -9.28% below the 52-week low of $29.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53760.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 79.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.99.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Sporting -16.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the PHAT stock price touched $27.26 or saw a rise of 20.66%. Year-to-date, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -17.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have changed -18.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -175.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -76.08% from current levels.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.93%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.90% and 32.30% for the next quarter.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.42% with a share float percentage of 96.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Management LLC with over 5.83 million shares worth more than $197.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Frazier Management LLC held 18.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 3.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.44 million and represent 9.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Global Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.58% shares in the company for having 1.12 million shares of worth $36.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $20.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.