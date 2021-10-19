The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has seen 3.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.43B, closed the last trade at $19.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The NAPA stock price is -28.56% off its 52-week high price of $25.25 and 17.72% above the 52-week low of $16.16. The 3-month trading volume is 490.33K shares.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the NAPA stock price touched $19.64 or saw a rise of 13.86%. Year-to-date, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. shares have moved 14.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have changed -7.75%.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.45%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $97.4 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $98.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 86.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.13%.

NAPA Dividends

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.65% with a share float percentage of 76.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 4.1 million shares worth more than $90.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 3.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the holding of over 2.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.81 million and represent 1.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Core Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.87% shares in the company for having 2.14 million shares of worth $47.27 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $26.31 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.