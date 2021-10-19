The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER): What Makes The Stock Good?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $156.09M, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.56% during that session. The WTER stock price is -54.61% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 38.82% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

Sporting -2.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the WTER stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 8.43%. Year-to-date, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares have moved 50.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) have changed -7.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -97.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -97.37% from current levels.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.17%, compared to 22.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.63 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.00% over the past 5 years.

WTER Dividends

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.55% with a share float percentage of 8.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Alkaline Water Company Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.16 million shares worth more than $4.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc., with the holding of over 1.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.31 million and represent 3.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.88% shares in the company for having 1.92 million shares of worth $2.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.09 million shares of worth $1.67 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.