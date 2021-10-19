Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $641.46M, closed the last trade at $2.32 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.11% during that session. The TGB stock price is -15.09% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 66.38% above the 52-week low of $0.78. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Sporting 3.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the TGB stock price touched $2.32 or saw a rise of 2.11%. Year-to-date, Taseko Mines Limited shares have moved 75.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) have changed 24.06%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taseko Mines Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 300.00%, compared to 18.00% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103.47 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $107.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.70% over the past 5 years.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.56% with a share float percentage of 22.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taseko Mines Limited having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Benefit Street Partners, LLC with over 11.4 million shares worth more than $24.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Benefit Street Partners, LLC held 4.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 7.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.33 million and represent 2.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 5.13 million shares of worth $9.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.43 million shares of worth $2.59 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.