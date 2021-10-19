Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII) Slumps 1.01%, A Gain For Bears

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) has seen 2.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $427.35M, closed the recent trade at $9.99 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The SNII stock price is -4.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.39 and 3.7% above the 52-week low of $9.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 321.91K shares.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the SNII stock price touched $9.99 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. shares have moved -0.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) have changed 1.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 6520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII) estimates and forecasts

SNII Dividends

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.46% with a share float percentage of 45.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sculptor Capital, LP with over 0.8 million shares worth more than $7.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Sculptor Capital, LP held 2.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS O’Connor LLC, with the holding of over 0.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.8 million and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd and Franklin K2 Long Short Credit Fd. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 8105.0 shares of worth $79104.0 while later fund manager owns 2379.0 shares of worth $23219.0 as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.