Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) has seen 3.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.92M, closed the last trade at $3.04 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 6.29% during that session. The SYTA stock price is -418.09% off its 52-week high price of $15.75 and 11.18% above the 52-week low of $2.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 209.72K shares.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Sporting 6.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the SYTA stock price touched $3.04 or saw a rise of 20.21%. Year-to-date, Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have moved -71.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have changed -20.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.50 while the price target rests at a high of $10.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -245.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -245.39% from current levels.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.17% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 17 and May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.74% with a share float percentage of 7.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Siyata Mobile Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $5.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. held 64.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Toronto Dominion Bank, with the holding of over 1675.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14388.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.