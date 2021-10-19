Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $738.53M, closed the recent trade at $17.83 per share which meant it gained $2.11 on the day or 13.42% during that session. The PRLD stock price is -434.94% off its 52-week high price of $95.38 and 14.13% above the 52-week low of $15.31. The 3-month trading volume is 433.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

Sporting 13.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the PRLD stock price touched $17.83 or saw a fall of -0.62%. Year-to-date, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated shares have moved -78.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have changed -55.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $62.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -247.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -85.08% from the levels at last check today.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.68%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.00% and -46.70% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 29.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.10%.

PRLD Dividends

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.43% with a share float percentage of 92.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 15.72 million shares worth more than $450.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 33.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 10.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $289.85 million and represent 21.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 0.87 million shares of worth $30.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $20.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.