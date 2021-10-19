Shares Of Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Loss -5.74% In A Month

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has seen 5.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.91B, closed the recent trade at $2.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.69% during that session. The ABEV stock price is -45.76% off its 52-week high price of $3.95 and 23.25% above the 52-week low of $2.08. The 3-month trading volume is 24.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Sporting -2.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the ABEV stock price touched $2.71 or saw a rise of 3.9%. Year-to-date, Ambev S.A. shares have moved -8.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have changed -5.74%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.96% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.40 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -84.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.44% from the levels at last check today.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ambev S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.14%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.15 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.33 billion and $3.44 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.10% for the current quarter and 7.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.83% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -7.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.40%.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.61% with a share float percentage of 9.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambev S.A. having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 234.9 million shares worth more than $808.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC held 1.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 182.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $629.43 million and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 103.31 million shares of worth $327.49 million while later fund manager owns 78.05 million shares of worth $247.41 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.