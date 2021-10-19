Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Surprises Wall Street With 3.28% Stock Price Gain

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has seen 8.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $138.36B, closed the last trade at $334.84 per share which meant it gained $10.63 on the day or 3.28% during that session. The MRNA stock price is -48.58% off its 52-week high price of $497.49 and 80.44% above the 52-week low of $65.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.81 million shares.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Sporting 3.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the MRNA stock price touched $334.84 or saw a rise of 1.96%. Year-to-date, Moderna Inc. shares have moved 220.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have changed -22.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $340.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $85.00 while the price target rests at a high of $468.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 74.61% from current levels.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Moderna Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 113.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,586.22%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,694.90% and 1,681.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,434.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.45 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $77.51 million and $570.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8,216.60% for the current quarter and 1,202.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -26.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.80%.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.87% with a share float percentage of 64.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moderna Inc. having a total of 1,222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 45.88 million shares worth more than $10.78 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 11.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Flagship Pioneering Inc., with the holding of over 20.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.84 billion and represent 5.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 10.95 million shares of worth $2.03 billion while later fund manager owns 8.92 million shares of worth $1.17 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.