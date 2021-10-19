Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Slumps -3.47%, A Loss For Bears

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.25B, closed the last trade at $95.31 per share which meant it lost -$3.43 on the day or -3.47% during that session. The LSPD stock price is -36.42% off its 52-week high price of $130.02 and 67.53% above the 52-week low of $30.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Sporting -3.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the LSPD stock price touched $95.31 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares have moved 35.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have changed -23.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $120.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $77.65 while the price target rests at a high of $160.53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -68.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.53% from current levels.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 48.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -52.17%, compared to 10.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.50% over the past 5 years.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.37% with a share float percentage of 62.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 24.29 million shares worth more than $2.03 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 17.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $573.67 million and represent 4.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 2.58 million shares of worth $216.04 million while later fund manager owns 2.33 million shares of worth $146.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.