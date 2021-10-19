Investors In PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Will Start Making Money Again

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $562.37M, closed the last trade at $6.13 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The PAVM stock price is -58.24% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 73.41% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

Sporting 0.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the PAVM stock price touched $6.13 or saw a rise of 24.32%. Year-to-date, PAVmed Inc. shares have moved 189.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) have changed -24.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -95.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.51% from current levels.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PAVmed Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.63%, compared to 17.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.20% and 23.50% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.80% over the past 5 years.

PAVM Dividends

PAVmed Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.91% with a share float percentage of 28.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PAVmed Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.65 million shares worth more than $29.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.84 million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 1.96 million shares of worth $12.54 million while later fund manager owns 1.65 million shares of worth $10.55 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.