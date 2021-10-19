Investor Trust Slackened After InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Shares Gained By $0.32

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 13.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.53M, closed the recent trade at $2.74 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 13.43% during that session. The IFRX stock price is -151.09% off its 52-week high price of $6.88 and 18.61% above the 52-week low of $2.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 307.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Sporting 13.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the IFRX stock price touched $2.74 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, InflaRx N.V. shares have moved -51.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have changed -11.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.9% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.11 while the price target rests at a high of $13.65. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -398.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.99% from the levels at last check today.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InflaRx N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 6.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.10% and 7.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.00% over the past 5 years.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.71% with a share float percentage of 30.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InflaRx N.V. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with over 3.29 million shares worth more than $9.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC held 7.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Great Point Partners LLC, with the holding of over 2.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.53 million and represent 5.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 81600.0 shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 12931.0 shares of worth $38405.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.