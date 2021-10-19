Investor Confidence Shakens After ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Share Prices Gain $0.03

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) has a beta value of 3.15 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.86M, closed the last trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The RWLK stock price is -331.65% off its 52-week high price of $6.00 and 28.06% above the 52-week low of $1.00. The 3-month trading volume is 11.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the RWLK stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 9.15%. Year-to-date, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have moved 5.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) have changed 2.96%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -151.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -151.8% from current levels.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.85%, compared to 17.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $747k and $1.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 114.20% for the current quarter and 46.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.40% over the past 5 years.

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.40% with a share float percentage of 10.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReWalk Robotics Ltd. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.37 million shares worth more than $2.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.74 million and represent 2.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 29639.0 shares of worth $41494.0 as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.