How Will R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) Perform In Months To Come?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $471.01M, closed the recent trade at $6.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -3.19% during that session. The RRD stock price is -12.95% off its 52-week high price of $7.15 and 82.31% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) trade information

Sporting -3.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the RRD stock price touched $6.33 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares have moved 189.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) have changed 49.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -10.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.58% from the levels at last check today.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.53% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.19 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.19 billion and $1.35 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by 0.00% for the current quarter and 1.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -441.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.00%.

RRD Dividends

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.51% with a share float percentage of 68.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Chatham Asset Management, LLC with over 7.07 million shares worth more than $10.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2020, Chatham Asset Management, LLC held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Saba Capital Management, L.p., with the holding of over 6.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.8 million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 2.28 million shares of worth $7.76 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $4.36 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.