How Will NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Perform In The Next Few Months?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has seen 24.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.44B, closed the recent trade at $39.99 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The NIO stock price is -67.52% off its 52-week high price of $66.99 and 36.33% above the 52-week low of $25.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Inc. (NIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 0.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the NIO stock price touched $39.99 or saw a rise of 2.22%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved -18.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed 5.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $380.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $110.11 while the price target rests at a high of $593.61. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1384.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -175.34% from the levels at last check today.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.70%, compared to 24.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 106.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 120.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.43 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $696.03 million and $1.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 105.70% for the current quarter and 64.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 57.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.15%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.59% with a share float percentage of 36.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 919 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 90.91 million shares worth more than $4.84 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 58.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.11 billion and represent 4.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 31.22 million shares of worth $1.21 billion while later fund manager owns 17.69 million shares of worth $790.47 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.