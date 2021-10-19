How Is Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) has seen 2.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $750.30M, closed the last trade at $15.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -2.52% during that session. The XPOF stock price is -12.48% off its 52-week high price of $17.40 and 36.2% above the 52-week low of $9.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 276.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) trade information

Sporting -2.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the XPOF stock price touched $15.47 or saw a rise of 17.58%. Year-to-date, Xponential Fitness Inc. shares have moved 26.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) have changed 38.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 34120.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.5% from current levels.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.66 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.23% with a share float percentage of 57.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xponential Fitness Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund with over 1.25 million shares worth more than $14.59 million. As of Jul 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held 5.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund, with the holding of over 59835.0 shares as of Aug 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.