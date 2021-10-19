How Is The Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.64B, closed the last trade at $9.10 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 4.48% during that session. The LILM stock price is -70.66% off its 52-week high price of $15.53 and 12.64% above the 52-week low of $7.95. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Sporting 4.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the LILM stock price touched $9.10 or saw a rise of 10.43%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V. shares have moved -25.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed -15.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -163.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.88% from current levels.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.27% over the past 6 months, compared to 23.50% for the industry.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.50% with a share float percentage of 13.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lilium N.V. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company.