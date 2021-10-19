Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $229.10M, closed the recent trade at $2.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.92% during that session. The GNLN stock price is -289.73% off its 52-week high price of $8.73 and 4.46% above the 52-week low of $2.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 938.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Sporting -0.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the GNLN stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 9.31%. Year-to-date, Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares have moved -42.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) have changed -17.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -181.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -123.21% from the levels at last check today.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.72%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.50% and 90.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.58 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $35.76 million and $36.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.90% for the current quarter and 65.40% for the next.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.57% with a share float percentage of 38.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenlane Holdings Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 1.25 million shares worth more than $6.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.34 million and represent 3.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.89% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $4.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $2.54 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.86% of company’s outstanding stock.