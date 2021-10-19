Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.45B, closed the last trade at $14.38 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 1.70% during that session. The YMM stock price is -58.55% off its 52-week high price of $22.80 and 44.71% above the 52-week low of $7.95. The 3-month trading volume is 2.98 million shares.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Sporting 1.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the YMM stock price touched $14.38 or saw a rise of 9.16%. Year-to-date, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares have moved -33.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) have changed -10.46%.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $185.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.46% with a share float percentage of 24.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 16.96 million shares worth more than $345.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 1.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 16.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $328.53 million and represent 1.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $50.95 million while later fund manager owns 2.29 million shares of worth $46.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.