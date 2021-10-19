Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Forecast To Rise 50.76% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.77B, closed the last trade at $9.11 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 3.64% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -127.77% off its 52-week high price of $20.75 and 18.77% above the 52-week low of $7.40. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Sporting 3.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the FFIE stock price touched $9.11 or saw a rise of 3.6%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares have moved -8.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -15.57%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -119.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -86.61% from current levels.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.09% over the past 6 months, compared to 29.00% for the industry.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.19% with a share float percentage of 4.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $3.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Bank of America Corporation held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.1 million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 14569.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 9939.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.