Does Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 31.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.06B, closed the last trade at $32.59 per share which meant it gained $1.35 on the day or 4.32% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -131.64% off its 52-week high price of $75.49 and 57.99% above the 52-week low of $13.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 49.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting 4.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the PLUG stock price touched $32.59 or saw a rise of 4.15%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc. shares have moved -3.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed 23.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $78.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -139.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.11% from current levels.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plug Power Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.07%, compared to 18.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.20% and 93.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140.94 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $155.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $125.6 million and $96.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.20% for the current quarter and 62.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.60% over the past 5 years.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.26% with a share float percentage of 59.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plug Power Inc. having a total of 774 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 59.77 million shares worth more than $2.14 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 7.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 14.16 million shares of worth $507.55 million while later fund manager owns 8.69 million shares of worth $297.24 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.