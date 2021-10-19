Does MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 16.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the last trade at $4.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -18.27% during that session. The MNKD stock price is -50.24% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and 54.09% above the 52-week low of $1.91. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Sporting -18.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the MNKD stock price touched $4.16 or saw a rise of 23.39%. Year-to-date, MannKind Corporation shares have moved 32.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have changed -8.17%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.19% from current levels.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MannKind Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.00%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.62 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 3.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.60%.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.14% with a share float percentage of 47.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MannKind Corporation having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.88 million shares worth more than $119.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 15.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.37 million and represent 6.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.52% shares in the company for having 8.79 million shares of worth $38.25 million while later fund manager owns 6.62 million shares of worth $36.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.