Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Gained 21.36% In One Month

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has a beta value of 6.26 and has seen 7.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96B, closed the last trade at $6.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The CDEV stock price is -11.98% off its 52-week high price of $7.57 and 92.16% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) trade information

Sporting -0.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the CDEV stock price touched $6.76 or saw a rise of 8.03%. Year-to-date, Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares have moved 350.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have changed 21.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.83% from current levels.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 122.76%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 194.70% and 159.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240.06 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $240.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $149.1 million and $148.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 61.00% for the current quarter and 62.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 106.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

CDEV Dividends

Centennial Resource Development Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.87% with a share float percentage of 67.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centennial Resource Development Inc. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 83.46 million shares worth more than $350.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Riverstone Holdings LLC held 29.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.62 million and represent 3.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 6.09 million shares of worth $32.21 million while later fund manager owns 5.07 million shares of worth $21.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.