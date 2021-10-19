CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.81B, closed the recent trade at $7.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The CX stock price is -28.21% off its 52-week high price of $9.09 and 46.12% above the 52-week low of $3.82. The 3-month trading volume is 7.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Sporting -1.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the CX stock price touched $7.09 or saw a rise of 2.88%. Year-to-date, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved 38.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have changed -0.97%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.35 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -69.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.44% from the levels at last check today.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 201.11%, compared to 23.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,800.00% and 120.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.73 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.85 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 193.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.20%.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.12% with a share float percentage of 39.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 392 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 60.77 million shares worth more than $510.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 4.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 39.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $335.89 million and represent 2.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 35.38 million shares of worth $290.12 million while later fund manager owns 9.4 million shares of worth $76.42 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.